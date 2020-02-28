Voters are being lobbied through costly mailers to support Measure C extolling the need for classroom repairs and modernization. Measure C will levy new property costs of $37 to $39 per $100,000: e.g. a property/home assessed at $500,000 will incur yearly property fees in a range of $185-$200. The timing for this measure to come on the March 3 ballot is poor because if approved, the new costs will take hold just as property owners are blessed with property tax relief from the 2020 expiration of the pipeline bond.
With the already burden $157 onerous fire tax, Measure C fees will essentially replace the pipeline bond, however, I’ve looked further into the measure’s purported benefits.
Upon more closely scrutinizing these mailers, an anomaly popped up: Proponents’ mailers have bulleted the building of gymnasium in their list of benefits. Turning to the voter information guide, I learned that not only are high school gymnasiums being proposed, but also an aquatic center and a performing arts center as well as upgrades to the district office. These expensive buildings have surely raised the need for this $55 million bond and are a clear digression from the claims of academic building repair and modernization that we thought “Measure C” was to address.
While I do support the idea to repair and modernize classrooms, I cannot support a measure that has gone off the rails from its proposed intent — existing school structure rehabilitation. These “extra-curricular” funds are why voters turned down the first proposed sewer tax, which craftily provided a windfall benefit to the town’s general fund. Perhaps the public will wonder if the extra “frills” in Measure C overreaches its purpose?
I caution voters to read and understand the finer print of what Measure C encompasses before casting a vote.
