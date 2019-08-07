This letter is in response to the soapbox “Americans should wake up and support Trump before it’s too late” published Aug. 1 in the Hi-Desert Star.
Facts tell, not stories.
Fact No. 1. Only 25 percent of mass killers in the U.S. are confirmed to be “mentally ill.”
Fact No. 2. The U.S. has had 255 confirmed mass shootings this year. A factual review and survey of 23 counties list Mexico as having the second highest number with three. Four other countries had one each. All the other countries had zero mass shootings. Other countries have mentally ill people, video games, people who hate other races than their own; but they don’t have mass shootings. Only WE do. Because we let these people purchase weapons. Only the U.S. is arming our crazy people.
Fact No. 3. The last time we had a balanced budget was under Clinton. Now we have huge debt with a “sugar-high” stock market. We are vulnerable, without question.
Fact No. 4. No. 45 is fanning the divide in OUR country, while also weakening our military and economic status in the world. These are the facts. Look it up.
Fact. No. 5. Fox News has a lot to answer for in regards to the well thought out and researched Mueller investigation. No. 45 is NOT exonerated in any way, period.
So, I could easily go on. Just don’t devolve into finger-pointing, fear and anger until you get closer to reality. We would all benefit.
