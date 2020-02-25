Kudos to Debi and Jon Jobe and Edward Montgomery who recently expressed their strong disapproval in letters to the paper with reference to the proposal of yet another bond measure — this time for MUSD.
I would like to add my protest to theirs. I am sick and tired of being used as a revenue spout for any government agency who feel they need a monetary boost. Whenever a government entity needs money, they turn to the public faucet, turn it on and drain more money from our dwindling pockets.
Vote “no” on Measure C.
