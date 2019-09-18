The English language has been, and is the most powerful medium for communicating and preserving human thought.
But the mother tongue has been corrupted by various trends which have been fueled by the internet and its social media in which rules for format, style, grammar, spelling and decency are Anything Goes.
Among the most obvious corruptions is the use of profanity in place of the use of clear and specific adjectives, adverbs, participles, etc. I read somewhere that the use of profanity is evidence of mental sloth and a low level of creativity. For example, here’s a non-profane description of our president by a person who resorts to more excoriating words than any profane term(s):
“For instance, he has no class, no charm, no coolness, no credibility, no compassion, no wit, no warmth, no wisdom, no subtlety, no sensitivity, no self-awareness, no humility, no honour and no grace.”
I am not able to compose such an elegant verbal flaying of anyone. But I think it’s possible to defuse ugly and disgusting profanity with appropriate non-profane terms. For example, the following are defused examples of commonly used vulgar terms that could clean up a lot of vile profanity I have read and heard that was aimed at, or uttered by Donald Trump:
He’s a total Trumphead.
He’s a Trumphole.
He is a Trumping liar.
He did business in those Trumphole countries.
Reading over, I realize that I have only modified up some of the language widely used to describe Trump. But, in so doing, I may have caused some people to erupt in profanity.
Mea Culpa.
