September is California Pedestrian Safety Month. We all have a responsibility and duty to share the road with other vehicles, pedestrians, and bicyclists. We in the desert have long stretches of road without sidewalks and street lights. I’d like to remind pedestrians that they are hard to see at night. It would be wise when walking at night in an area without streetlights and sidewalks to wear light colored clothing and carry a flashlight. Just a suggestion.

Robert Doe

Great advice! I would also suggest crossing at marked crosswalks and intersections!

