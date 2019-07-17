Just sending out a word to the “Universe” regarding an experience on my latest shopping spree at a local supermarket, where I was planning on buying several items when I suddenly realized that I didn’t quite have enough to buy three items. I apologized to the woman waiting behind me, believing that she was rightfully annoyed with my taking up so much time, and returned the three items to the cashier, paid my bill and prepared to leave.
Suddenly, I was called back by the cashier who quickly explained that the lady waiting behind me had herself paid for the items that I had returned! I was aghast — never having experienced such an occurrence — and I meekly thanked the lady, wondering how to repay her. She merely shrugged her shoulders and replied, “Pay it forward!”
God bless her and people like her who live in this blessed area — how lucky we all are!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.