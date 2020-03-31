I read with dismay and disappointment recent letters to the editor published in this community newspaper. I wish to inspire a change in the way we communicate publicly.
As our country, state and county is fighting the most serious and contagious public health crisis in more than 100 years, I write to ask all of us to take stock of not just our own families and loved ones, but to think of how our public opinions fuel hatred toward one another. In these very frightening and difficult times, let’s do better.
We can’t agree all of the time but we can emulate a more accepting and less hurtful countenance. We will get through this together by respecting and caring for each other, however possible. If we can each aspire do this, there is hope for our collective futures.
I extend a special thank you to the people in service to this community and those making a difference! Love and kindness are never wasted. They always make a difference.
Be safe and well.
