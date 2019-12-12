About the article regarding short-term rental permits, I called code enforcement with some questions.
The article says you can use your property as long as it has passed a physical inspection. One cannot get a physical inspection until the application has been submitted along with the $667 permit fee. This fee is the same for glamping cabins, etc. or high-end expensive ranch properties. It also will not be refunded if the property doesn’t “pass.”
All the complaints about the noise and partiers and other misuse of short-term rentals should have been directed to the individual properties and not all short-term rentals.
What has been accomplished by these new permits, etc. is a huge new revenue for the county. None of this will impact the corporate-owned rentals much. The greatest impact will be on the small, quiet, privately owned property owners who weren’t bothering anyone and were providing reasonably priced getaways for the common folks who just like to hike, shop and visit the park.
