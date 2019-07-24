Lately there have been a lot of calls for donations to police, sheriff, highway patrol, Marine Corps and military family dependents. In checking the organization referred to, we find these are all scams. When you get such a call, simply ask for their IRS 501(c)3 charity number. Amazingly quickly they hang up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.