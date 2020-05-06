I was appalled to see Trump’s name on the stimulus check. This administration has politicized the global pandemic from day one. The money did NOT come from him or anyone who holds the Trump name. It was passed in the House and approved by the Senate. It is OUR tax money that will pay for these stimulus checks and small-business loans and grants. Trump must remove himself from his self-constructed pedestal and join reality!
He has treated this health crisis like a TV plot from day one. First it “was a Democratic hoax,” then “there is only 15 cases which will go down to zero,” then “like magic it will just go away,” and the biggest flub was floating the idea of injecting disinfectant and using UV rays on the body. He has touted a drug that was suggested by one of his largest political donors.
When is he going to face the fact that this is the United States that he is supposed to be running, not a reality TV series? This president has something seriously wrong with his thought process, and he must realize that there are some citizens who actually believe his statements and lies!
He has supported the demonstrations in only the Democratic governors’ states, thus promoting civil unrest. These governors are following HIS guidelines outlined by HIS Coronavirus Task Force.
From day one he has divided our nation into “his” followers and the rest of the American public. His base are not the only voters who love our country. We can accomplish more by standing as one.
Donald tRump has always lived in an alternate universe reality television show. It started long before he even thought of running for president and continues to this day. British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) even did a documentary about him approximately a decade or so ago, and decided it wasn't worth airing at the time. The BBC did air it online during the early days of the election with no real additional commentary or real judgement, just simple statement of facts.
Nothing has changed, and to expect tRump to join the caring civilized human race would be rather foolish at best.
The light is getting brighter at the end of the tunnel and tRump won't be re-elected and we as a country can move on and heal, then prosper again.
One more reminder to everyone regardless of political party: Stay Safe, Be Safe, Social Distance, Mask and Glove Up! Covid19 is only slowed, not stopped....so be on guard. It's not much fun being dead, even if you are rich or poor, liberal or conservative.
