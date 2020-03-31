Our dear supreme leader, who some here think walks on water, has suggested that folks should fill the churches come Easter Sunday and then go back to work. So if there is a spike in virus cases will he then continue to blame Obama and us Dems? Of course we all know the answer to that.
We now know that Don was warned about this coming virus in early January but instead of being proactive and helping hospitals and doctors prepare, he said it was a Democratic hoax and more like the flu and that his staff didn’t like the idea of high virus numbers going into the election so they held back on the test kits.
At one time he said that there were 15 cases in the U.S. and soon it would be down to zero; as of Thursday there are 78,600 cases and 1,135 deaths. My goodness! Was he lying again or just ill-informed?
I listened to Gov. Cuomo giving his briefing and what a refreshing change from the PR briefing where everyone pats Don on his back and declares as to what a great job he is doing.
Give me a break. Folks, his lack of leadership during this crisis has cost lives. Let’s not make any mistake about this.
Your adoration of dear leader is putting yourself and others at risk. So if you still think this is a hoax then you are free to go to church come Easter, but please stay six feet away from folks at the grocery store and especially me.
P.S. Don is making it worse for all of us.
