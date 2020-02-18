When I moved to Yucca Valley as a freshman in 2003, I knew almost no one. That quickly changed when I ran the mile in Coach Jay Stepp’s PE class and he recruited me to the cross country team. I earned a spot on the varsity team, and that was the first year (but definitely not the last!) that a girls cross country team made it to the CIF state finals. I ran on the varsity team for all four years of high school, and we earned a spot at the state competition each year. We were regularly featured in the Hi-Desert Star — my family still has newspaper clippings from my high school years that I am very proud of.
Coach Stepp was a dedicated coach, teacher and role model. He spent hours after school every day during cross country season leading our practices. He gave up his summers to help us train with weight workouts and evening long runs. He sacrificed his Saturdays to take us to cross country meets all across Southern California. He did this because of his love for the sport and his commitment to his student athletes.
Coach’s dedication didn’t just shine on the cross country course. He also instilled in us the discipline, grit and attitude necessary to excel in school and beyond. I was the valedictorian of my class when I graduated in 2007, and five of the 10 students at the top of my class were on the cross country team. I know that this is a pattern that has repeated itself in other years.
This is not how the principal and the school board should treat a dedicated coach and teacher who has positively touched so many young lives.
Kathryn Tucker is a research specialist senior at the University of Arizona, where she earned her Master of Public Health degree in 2018. She earned a BS from Georgetown University in 2011 and was a Peace Corps volunteer in Uganda (2012-14) and Colombia (2014-15).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.