This crisis shall end someday but will show us people’s real character and if a business has any empathy or not.
My Pacific Marine/Frontwave credit union has showed themselves to be always a wonderful institution to keep your money. The staff there are wonderful and caring. Frontier Communications, however, not so much. During our desert’s previous brushfires, they would cancel your ability to call 911 if you were late sending them your late fee, but especially now? Now that I can no longer walk or stand, the founder of You Are Not Alone, Noreen, had to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department because she could not check on me yesterday! Thank you to those great officers who had arrived and to Noreen, however. But a big no confidence to Frontier, who have done nothing. My cousin, Charlie, had lent me his cellphone so I could tell Noreen that it may be a few weeks to get another phone and carrier.
My thanks to the helpful staff at Stater Bros. (store No. 96), whom I hope to be seeing soon. Hope you are all well. Also the bartenders of Murphy’s in Yucca Valley, June Lewis and Amanda, who we used to see every morning.
Remember, my fellow Hi-Desert rats, although this virus may be much more serious than China’s virus of 1346-1353 and Europe’s Black Death of 1665, 1750 and 1855, we can always stay home and reread our Bibles. Especially Revelation.
(1) comment
You seem well-blessed by God - thank you for sharing your comments!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.