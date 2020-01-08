I wish to publicly thank the two sisters who picked me up and took me to my relative’s home.
Snow had fallen the day before. The sidewalk and the shoulder of the street were still covered with snow. Walking was a challenge. After every step I took, I had to pause to keep my balance. I had already walked a long distance and I had farther distance to go. I was tiring and I wondered if I even could make it to my destination.
Then two sisters stopped and offered to give me a ride. They were concerned that I might slip and fall. They went out of their way to take me to my nephew’s home. They even offered to carry my groceries to the front door.
I am heartened by their kindness and concern. These two kind ladies were like heaven-sent angels that lifted me up.
Their kindness was a blessing. My faith in the goodness of humanity is restored. There still are good people in the world.
Imagine how much better the world would be if everyone went out of their way to be kind to each other.
