I live in Joshua Tree and now I understand that a sexual predator is going to be placed here. His name is Ross. What happened to the people being able to vote on this issue?
How could Lareda Gatlin agree to rent to him? It is all about money to her; she is certainly not thinking of her community. Does she not realize that when he does this again, and he will, she will also be held liable? Of course it’s too late for his victim at this point.
This is a great place to live and I would like to keep it that way. I do not have any small children but I remember the whole time raising my son, the greatest fear I had was that he would be abducted.
I feel so bad for the mothers of small children that live here.
