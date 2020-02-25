As we Democrats learned the hard way two years ago, a fragmented or lazy primary electorate can keep our candidate off the ballot in the fall! Let’s remember that this year, when we have an excellent chance to send Chris Bubser to Congress.
And, if gaining a seat in the House is not reason enough, I urge all to read the campaign statements of Chris’s leading opponents, either of whom, if elected, would make us yearn for the normal Republicanism of my friend Paul Cook.
Primary election is on Tuesday, March 3.
