My son, Ryan Swanson, and daughter, Sarah Swanson, both graduated from YVHS in 2004 and 2006 respectively. They both spent four years running track/field and cross country for Coach Stepp. I served as secretary for the parent group for cross country for two years under Coach Stepp and attended every home and away meet they had for four years. I traveled to Fresno twice to watch the state finals.
My son just brought to my attention a situation regarding coach Stepp being blindsided (once again) by a colleague and parent. This time, over his policy that a student only participate in one sport at a time. I do not know any of the people involved (except the principal of YVHS) but this is the second time my adult kids and I are standing up for coach Stepp. The reason isn’t personal, because like I stated, I don’t know the people involved. But it is out of our respect and admiration for coach Stepp that we defend his integrity.
When my daughter decided in her junior year that she wanted to try soccer, she did so knowing she would miss track/field season. After her soccer season, she ultimately decided that was not what she wanted to do, so she returned the following year to track/field. She knew she could only dedicate herself to one sport at a time. Coach has this policy for a reason — it takes major dedication to perform any sport to the best of your ability. The record for the YVHS cross country teams for the past 27 years proves he is right.
The things that mattered most to me as a parent was the discipline, goal-setting, camaraderie and determination that coach instilled in them to be able to perform at their sport.
If you ask either of them today, I’m sure they would agree that these things are what have propelled them both to where they are today.
As an educator, I can relate to how rewarding it is to see your students achieve success not only while they are your students, but as they become adults and go out into the world. I can also relate to how one parent or self-serving individual with different views or motives can totally undermine an already successful program.
Please look at coach’s record and listen to his former students and parents and you will see that this action that has been taken against him is a total disrespect of a man who has dedicated his life to his job and the school, district and students. How can this be a fair outcome for someone who has spent his whole career doing the right thing just to have a few undo it?
