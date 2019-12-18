“I’d rather be Russian than a Democrat” T-shirts were seen at a Trump rally. Really?
When JFK was murdered Russia celebrated ... and so did some Republicans.
If something would have happened to Obama during his time in office would they have celebrated too? I wonder.
Are all of you current or ex-military types pleased with how Don ripped into Lt. Col. Vindman, other veterans and gold-star families? Because I’m not.
This Ukraine scandal is all about helping Russia/Putin over the U.S.; let us not be fooled by this.
If you support Don then I question your patriotism. Impeachment and removal from office is a clean way out.
Now if Don is acquitted in the Senate his minions will be saying that it will be OK to cheat, lie, get help from foreign governments and steal any election.
Could this be the death knell for our Democratic Republic? Putin will be so happy. He has decided to bring down America, his strongest adversary, by getting help from the many gullible Trump supporters without firing a shot.
Putin hated Obama and Hillary so much and it looks like he is joined at the hip by some of you. Time to choose America and her democracy or lose our precious way of life. We have reached a critical time in our county which was once the shining light on the hill for all to follow out of the darkness of oppression, dictatorships and thug rule.
If you love Russia it’s time to pack your bags and go there to live. You’ve made your choice.
TRUMP / PUTIN 2020
