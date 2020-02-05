What has changed since the other school bond was voted down in 2016? Nothing!
I always try to qualify my decisions based on facts. I looked for the bond, but it is not posted on their website. I looked for the district budget but the one posted is for 2017-2018. How can we find out why the district needs another bond? They are asking people for a lot of money, yet they are not being transparent in sharing information.
The Measure C school bond is for a 30-year period, roughly $54 million. They promise to give priority to the Measure O “uncompleted projects,” (62 percent and $21 million), do maintenance and repairs to roofs/plumbing/HVAC and add security door locks.
Seems reasonable, but their Long Term Facilities Master Plan reflects hard costs (materials and supplies) of $199,717,155 plus soft costs (management fees) of $49,929,262 totaling $249,646,417. LOL … talk about wanting to drive a Mercedes on a Ford salary. Wouldn’t be nice if we put our “dream house” on paper and had our neighbors finance it for us?
They also want to rebuild their aquatics center and build a new performing arts center. Really?! The logical thing would be to partner with the town of Yucca Valley to use their brand new aquatics center and the local performing arts center to use their facility like other schools in cities and towns elsewhere; both of these projects are completely unnecessary!
I cannot vote to give them a huge bucket of money just because they want the biggest, baddest schools in California. I believe people should live within their means and I believe the school district should do the same! Vote NO on Measure C and another 30-year bond!
(2) comments
I agree that people should not live beyond their means, but the strangest twist of all is that the Republicans of this district, many with major life challenges (like affording dental work), vote for the candidates (Republicans) who support giving the most to the wealthiest. I will vote against the tax on the many and opt for a tax on the money holders to pay for the schools.
I'll be voting NO due to the "fire fee" plus fire hazard insurance policy increase due to the lack of a local active manned and equipped fire station.
Basics FIRST - Like fire protection, then we can discuss luxury items for the schools.
