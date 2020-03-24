I read that Joshua Tree National Park is not only NOT shutting down, but eliminating the entrances fee to get in! How can that be? We are shutting down private business, being told to shelter in place, so as not to spread the virus. Does no unnecessary travel not include the park?
The example the park sets is to drop the fee to attract more visitors? These people travel from all parts of the world and the U.S. to come here. They shop in our stores, use our services, all while we are told to stay home. The chance that one of these visitors brings the virus to the Basin is almost a certainty. Being a good neighbor should work both ways.
