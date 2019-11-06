“I was concerned by the call. (When President Trump called the President of Ukraine) I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen.” — Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, U.S. Army, who testified as to the July 25th phone call.
Now he’s being called a possible spy and that he had allegiance to a foreign country and is not a patriot. Really? He has a Purple Heart and still carries shrapnel from an I.E.D. in Iraq.
For those of us who have served our country in the military, how dare anyone, especially those who have never served, smear the honor of one who has?
Folks, Donald J. Trump is a real threat to our democracy, and to this he thanks the Russians before thanking our troops in the raid to kill or capture Al Bhagdahi. Shame, shame.
When we add this to the Mueller report, and its alleged Russian conspiracy, payments to porn stars and models and various rape and sexual assault charges, when is it going to be enough to see the real person hiding behind all of his fabricated truth? Does he deserve to be the president of the United States of America? I ask you.
Forget the term “quid pro quo,” for what we are really talking about is extortion.
The president, while acting like a mob boss, threatened the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine when she didn’t “play ball” by allowing Guiliani and friends to get their hands on Ukrainian gas money. Using extortion to get something that you want from others is against the law.
As for me, I want a law-abiding president and an administration, don’t you?
