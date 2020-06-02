Concerning the public outcry over recent deaths at the hands of police officers, the latest being the public homicide of George Floyd: I wore the badge for a half-decade during the late ’60s, early ’70s. My beat was graveyards in an impoverished mixed racial area, San Bernardino’s west end, Delmann Heights, the iron triangle, Muscoy and west to the Rialto bench.
On my first night, my training officer was taken hostage by Black Panthers. Through an immediate show of force, he was rescued without injury to anyone. I had the distinction of disarming one of the perpetrators. My partner was black.
During those years, I saw enough violence to last a lifetime, but I witnessed very little abusive behavior by officers. There were bad cops, a few, and we all knew who they were. We held ourselves to a code of professionalism that was deeply ingrained during training and supported in the field. What I did see, with crystal clarity, is the endemic violence of social and economic inequality. I cannot begin to imagine what a cauldron of nightmares exists for those who reside and enforce the laws in today’s urban areas. People, all of us, are shaped by our circumstances.
My police department years helped me to see people through their circumstances, a world view that I embrace to this day. The solution requires sincere and long-termed economic and educational incentives, a sizable investment in community enrichment programs, that police officers live where they work, and a depth of human kindness and awareness that is largely absent in today’s polarized America.
Loving our country means loving its people, especially when it requires a depth of study and compassion to do so, especially where the need is greatest. There is no alternative except fragmentation and escalating violence.
