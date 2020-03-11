The Republican Party has just enabled a Constitution crushing, messianic, autocratic liar, giving Donald Trump free reign to further darken America’s future.
Mitt Romney, the only Republican to ever vote against a president of his own party in an impeachment trial, now earns my respect.
Especially in light of their constant hero worship of Trump, the Republican Party is swiftly evolving into the party of obstruction, suppression and backwardness. I believe that party, in collusion with Trump, who believes even more these days that he is above the law, together pose a significant threat to the survival of democracy in America.
how soon before we witness the coronation of King Trump?
Seeing how President Trump always wants to upstage everyone he will surely be encouraged, and challenged, to emulate Putin who just got his minions to extend his presidency for a couple more terms. Trump has admired President Ji getting his minions to make him China’s ruler for life. Trump will not be outdone. Watch this space and how the Trump minions will grovel for his approval and propose that he is indeed King of the World. Mob bosses in competition globally.
Russia, if you're listening; why can't we just drop a nuclear bomb on our hurricane?; I'm announcing today that I want to buy Greenland; Mexico is not our friend; I will build a great wall and nobody builds a wall better than me; this Hillary Clinton cannot satisfy her husband, how can she satisfy America; my IQ is the highest and you all know it; the concept of global warming was created by the Chinese...; I'm a very smart guy and you all know it; part of the beauty of me is that I'm very rich; I've said if Ivanka weren"t my daughter perhaps I would be dating her; we're rounding 'em up in a very humane way, and they're going to be happy...; I'm the most successful person ever to run for the presidency; John McCain was not a war hero. He was a war because he got captured. I like people who don't get captured, looked very much to showing my financials, because they are huge; I'm automatically attracted to women, I just start kissing them.
