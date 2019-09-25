Does our school district care about students’ needs?
Does our school district care about the educational needs of our youngest children? We will find out at the next school board meeting, which will be held at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Yucca Mesa Elementary School.
More than a month into the school year (more than 10 percent of the school year), the Morongo Unified School District plans to engage in a school-teacher shuffle that — contrary to their motto — does not put the needs of our “children first.” The district has the opportunity to affect fewer children by moving only one teacher, instead of two, and allowing a beloved and valued teacher to remain in her current position at Friendly Hills Elementary School.
It is no secret that strong student-teacher relationships are important and determinative of student success. Compelling empirical evidence has shown that within-year teacher transfers likely have measurable detrimental effects on students (e.g., https://tinyurl.com/yxdcc9wn). While some teacher readjustment may be necessary in a given year, the district has an obligation to students to act in a way that is least disruptive to the fewest students.
Your voice matters! Even if you do not have an affected student, we need your support.
Please contact the board of education at (760) 367-9191 or chris.proudfoot@morongo.k12.ca.us. Let the school board know that you oppose the plan to transfer Mrs. Brooks from Friendly Hills Elementary School.
Thank you for taking the time to pick up the phone or send an email and support our children!
