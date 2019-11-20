On behalf of the city of Twentynine Palms, I would like to thank the entire community for their support in making this year’s Pioneer Days a grand success. Thanks to the whole community who took part in helping put on the four-day event and to all of those who came out and took part by visiting and supporting each and every event and venue.
I wasn’t able to see and participate in each of the events myself but from what I heard and was told, the Little Miss and Masters contest put on by our local Rotary Club, the pancake breakfast put on by our local fire department, along with the Old Timers Gathering, the ribbon cutting at the Old Schoolhouse and the chili dinner at the art guild were fabulous. My thanks go out to all of you and your organizations in helping this year’s Pioneer Days be a success.
However, I was able to participate in most of the events that took place in Luckie Park through the four days. I would like to thank all of the vendors, many who were local, who provided information along with all the wonderful food. To Paul Maurer Shows who took a chance on us to provide the city with a great carnival and to those who participated and helped with the organization of the Pioneer Days Parade, and to Cindy and Mario Villescas and Robin Schlosser for providing a home-cooked meal to the bands, thank you.
Our thanks also go out to the organizations that helped Children’s Day be a great success on Saturday and Sunday. They were the First Class Miners who gave lessons on how to pan for gold, Home Depot for providing the arts and crafts, the Boy Scouts for providing gaga ball, the high school track team for the pumpkin patch and games, the SAFE MOVES Organization for the Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Course, Palms-N-Paws Animal Shelter for the Pet Parade, and the Twentynine Palms Kiwanis Club for the Lego Challenge Contest. It was wonderful to see so many smiling faces.
Thank you to the 29 Palms Ministerial Association for the Sunday sunrise service and gospel festival. The inspirational message and uplifting music was the perfect ending to a fun-filled weekend.
I would be remiss if we didn’t thank all of our wonderful sponsors like Tortoise Rock Casino, US Bank, Burrtec, Rocky’s Pizzeria, Navy Federal, Twentynine Palms TBID and Hi-Desert Publishing. Lastly, I would like to thank the City Council and all of the city staff for their dedication and hard work putting on Pioneer Days and making it such a memorable experience for everyone.
