Good morning Twentynine Palms family.
We are another day and another week closer to the end of the shelter at home order. We can do it, but we all must do it together. I am truly sorry for businesses and employees that are struggling during this difficult time. I must highly encourage those non-essential businesses that are still operating to please, please follow the county and state order to close. This includes vacation home rentals. Our economy will be open soon. Please look at the SBA (Small Business Administration) for the P3 stimulus. Do not forget to wear your mask outside of your home, as this is now mandatory. Also, don’t forget to wash your hands regularly for a minimum of 20 seconds and maintain social distance of 6 feet.
And finally, let us give thanks to our essential workers at grocery stores and hospitals; thank you to our mail carriers, deputies, fire fighters, and ambulance EMTs.
Take care everyone. Be safe and responsible. May you all have a happy and blessed Easter!
(1) comment
The American economy, business model and financial structure is based upon essential needs. We basically live to work and work to live here in th USA. Basic High school civics lesson.
I don't think this needs to be explained. ALL businesses are essential! THATS HOW OUR ECONOMY WORKS !!! Hello Mcfly !
I see the IQ standards of being a politician haven't changed.
