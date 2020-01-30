This letter is in response a letter by Jim Sammons published Jan. 23.
Mr. Sammons’ comments are misleading.
Forty-plus years ago, I think neither commercial property owners nor the Howard Jarvis Tax Group realized that the property tax load would shift to homeowners under Prop. 13. The best proof of this is that neither the Democrats nor Jerry Brown are trying to protect the unjust taxation caused by increasing property taxes due to rapidly increasing property values, driving people with fixed incomes from their homes, used this argument.
It was only over time that people realize what was happening. Now we know. The solution is simple. Commercial properties, rental properties, and vacation properties should be reassessed periodically at the average time span that personal property changes hands.
Also, inherited, other than spousal property, should be reassessed. Also, the loophole the allows property changing hands with no new owner getting 50 percent or more of the title to escape reassessment should be eliminated.
It is interesting that falling house prices i.e. the Great Recession, have often aligned market prices with Prop. 13 prices.
For instance, San Bernardino County annually reassesses homes based on homes sales of similar value in the area. My notice for 2019-2020 shows my valuation is $15,790 less than the Prop. 13 allowable valuation.
Has Mr. Sammons checked his Assessment Notice?
