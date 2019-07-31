I am writing this letter to the editor but doubt that it will get printed because unlike all of you at the Hi-Desert papers, I am a, as it has been said in your editorials, a racist stupid Trump supporter.
First I want to say that your paper is just like the fake-news media; one-sided and closed-minded when anything at all positive about Trump is mentioned.
You only publish what goes with your agenda. I thought a local paper was meant to support the whole community not just a handful of better-than-thou residents who refuse to take the steps to verify any of the (expletive deleted) they write and that your editor allows to be printed.
Many of the things that you all continue to blame Trump for is policy that had already been in effect starting with Clinton through the brainless Obama administration (talking about the separation of illegal immigrant children from their parents that Clinton made into law, not Trump, so when Trump enforces a law that had been going on for two administrations so that the people can wake the hell up and see how our U.S. had been being governed they want to blame Trump).
Just like the Mueller report throwing names of those that had actually done crimes and their names being ignored. Our past leaders selling weapons to our opposers to use against us. Clinton gets a (sexual term deleted) while president and it’s overlooked, not on his own time but in the Oval Office while conducting his duties, and no one cares. Trump makes a mistake many, many years ago in the privacy of his own life on his own time and all we hear is “impeach him.”
How much more one-sided can you lazy people be?
The reason for a border wall everyone wants to say is wrong. Why is it wrong to tell people if they want to enter our country, do so legally and take the proper steps? Why is it wrong to do background checks on people coming over if they don’t want to go about it properly to come, it’s because they know they won’t pass background checks?
Do you realize just a few weeks ago, when after years of investigation, members of MS-13 were finally arrested for some of the most horrific murders seen in decades? Sixteen of them were in this country illegally.
Do some research and get the facts as to how many crimes against Americans are done by illegals those wanting to pass the background checks so they can enter legally.
I am not prejudice, never have been, and welcome all who want to come. I am just concerned about citizen safety and think the background checks should be first and foremost with no way around. Any other country who cares about their citizens won’t let anyone just pop in to live. All have their security procedures in place, but America is racist because of its protocol to protect you?
Wake up people or things will be out of all our hands when our country is taken over by the ones with the hate of Americans in their heart.
Proud to be an American and a Trump supporter in Yucca Valley.
This here LTE is by what most call a 'low information voter'. There's was only one voting district in the Morongo Basin that didn't give Trump the majority vote in 2016 and that was a small district in Northern Joshua tree that had about a dozen or two voters in it. The papers Publisher is quite right of Center and the editor serves the Publisher (otherwise she's fired). If this LTE commentator read the online comments at all, she'd understand there's plenty of Trump supporters with loads of time to comment with lots and lots of words.
I guess David has nailed it down to the "low information voters". I never knew that the village of Joshua Tree had voting districts let alone a "small district in northern Joshua Tree with about a dozen or two in it". I would love to learn more about this mysterious and magical "small district" in "Northern Joshua Tree" and how they had obtained so much more "information" compared with a "low information larger voting district in Southern Joshua Tree". The term "low information voter" is one of the many pejoratives used quite frequently by certain elite liberals who claim to know more than most and utilize it as a simple response to infer stupidity. As one of these inferred "low information" voters I would love to hear more information about these voting districts located in Joshua Tree as a means of improving my complete ignorance.
“This here LTE is by what most call a 'low information voter'.”
I don’t think most would call her that Dave. Most are better mannered and more observant.
How do we know the young lady is a voter at all? Nowhere in her letter does she say she is.
See the funny critic with egg on his face?
