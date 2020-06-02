Michael Young’s letter in your May 20 issue ignores the facts.
Job growth, drops in unemployment, improvement in the stock market and increased incomes all started in the spring of 2009, and have continued to improve at a steady rate since then.
That’s 97 months (71.5 percent) of the improvement under Obama and 37 months (28.5 percent) under Trump. All Trump did was ride on the Obama administration’s momentum.
What action has Trump taken that improved any economic or job growth measure?
(1) comment
That's a tough question. I can't think of a darn thing but for he surged the market for a short while with 87% of public funds for recovery going to the 1% of thee wealthy billionaires, multimillionaires and wealthiest corporations on the planet. They love this guy and he loves them. It is the largest give-away to the very rich in the history is this Nation. Human behavior reveals that some folks feel safe, comfortable and happy with authoritarian figures.
