What you people call climate change are God’s judgments. The human family is suffering because of the transgressions of God’s laws. His 10 Commandments and his laws of health.
Study your Bible and read “Spirit of Prophecy,” the writings of Ellen G. White.
Believe in Jesus. Receive him as your Lord and Savior.
Vegetables, nuts, fruits, grains and pure water should comprise our diet. Not 1 ounce of flesh/meat should enter our stomachs. We are to return to God’s original purpose in the creation of man.
Don’t receive the mark of the beast which is accepting the false Sabbath (Sunday) over God’s Sabbath Day, the seventh day (Saturday).
God created the elements and he is working through the elements for us to realize our dependence on him.
“I am the way, the truth and the life,” says Jesus/God.
You don’t go right to heaven when you die. We all sleep until Jesus comes to us. Resurrect.
