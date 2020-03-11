For 27 years, Coach Stepp has poured his entire life and heart into the running programs at YVHS only to have the program he’s built taken from him piece by piece. He has more dedication to his athletes and their wellbeing than anyone I’ve met in any field, but that hasn’t stopped the district from outright bullying him.
… This is not how someone of his character and loyalty should be treated. I have known him for 16 years as I ran for him the last three years of my high school career. I have seen Coach Stepp as excited as a kid on Christmas Day at 3 a.m. for the day ahead because it would be a long day filled with his favorite thing … running!
If you’ve met Coach Stepp, you’ve seen the obstacles he has to overcome daily, but despite the painful activity he needs to take for each practice, meet and everything else in between he has NEVER failed to be there for his athletes or anyone else in need. That’s dedication!
Knowing him has changed my life and I can say with absolute certainty that I wouldn’t be who I am today without him. Being part of his running programs shaped me into someone who knows what they’re capable of and gave me the confidence to always strive for what I want because he taught me that no one can tell me what I can and can’t do.
I was never the top runner, but somehow I held a school record for the 800 meter for almost 10 years because Coach Stepp was willing to help me do whatever I put my mind to. I was extremely proud of that achievement, but in reality Coach Stepp was the driving force behind it. He’s been the unsung hero of many successes for other students and athletes as well.
… Coach Stepp has an impressive written record for the teams he’s coached, but he also has an unwritten record of people whose lives he’s changed for the better. During our senior year Coach Stepp would take us to any colleges we wanted to tour and would find us scholarships for running since most of our parents couldn’t afford to even look at these colleges. This is something he has done for a lot of his athletes and I often wonder how many of us would have attended or even survived college without his help. Yes, that’s right, he’s even fed his literally starving alumni when they couldn’t afford to eat. I’ve seen him be a shoulder to cry on, buy running shoes with his own money for those of us whose parents couldn’t afford them and watched him help his athletes get accepted to colleges year after year.
Not allowing him to oversee the entirety of the program is a detriment to those ,involved especially the children. His coaching and guidance is the type that lifts people up to better themselves and it would be a shame to see 27 years of faithful, heartfelt coaching from someone who eats, sleeps and breathes the sport while also caring about the children involved in it to be partially removed from the program in such an underhanded way.
His coaching style is one to be emulated and I for one would like to see the program work cohesively for the betterment of whomever inherits his legacy and the children who will be affected by the coaching of these programs.
We all know the district needs to rein in the bullying with the students in its care, but it appears they also need to take a hard look at the bullying and hostile work environment they’re creating for their own staff.
