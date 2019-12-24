It’s nice to know there are capable people who should be on the first flight to Mars.
There are several things that make them capable:
1. They know how to deal with problems.
2. They are good at manufacturing.
3. They know how to promote unbelievable things.
4. They are crafty.
5. They are resourceful.
6. They know how to persevere.
And, at least for the moment, they are survivors. These abilities well qualify them for setting up a settlement on Mars. So I recommend Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Chuck Shumer, Jerry Nadler and Maxine Waters to be the first citizens of Mars.
Oh, they might want to take along Rashida Talib and AOC.
(1) comment
With Comrade Trump the first on board...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.