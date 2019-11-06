Mr. Trump, you recently called Joe and Hunter Biden “all-out crooks.”
Last time I checked, over 4,000 lawsuits against you are pending, alleging you screwed contractors and workers from back pay when virtually all your horrendously inept businesses collapsed, while you were alleged to have made off with small fortunes each and every time.
When “The Art of the Deal” was published, you were bankrupt to the tune of roughly one billion dollars.
“The Art of the Deal,” what a pathetic joke!
Today a New York federal judge issued a ruling possibly enabling the release of your tax returns. Maybe then we will get yet more insight into who the real crook really is.
