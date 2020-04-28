Why we should ignore calls for MFA in the states?
It’s a death sentence for the economy. MFA would cost $60 trillion. Even gutting our military spending entirely wouldn’t even come close to paying off half the bill. Even adding in a 100 percent tax to anyone making over $1 million a year barely puts a dent in it. We literally cannot afford it. That would be bad enough if it didn’t massively drop coverage, quality and swiftness of care. Which brings me to my second point.
It’s a death sentence for the people. You are four times more likely to die in a top-rated U.K. hospital than a U.S. hospital. Add a terminal illness and it jumps to seven times. Part of the reason why is the wait times, which exceed hours and jump right into months and even years of waiting to get something as simple as an MRI. The average wait time in the U.S. is 90 minutes.
The U.S. spends the most out of all other countries on private insurance, but one question needs to be asked: for what?
We lead the world in medical innovations, like drugs, machines and procedures, over every other country.
We also have a better survival rate. It’s not even close. The only reason other countries rate higher is subjective opinion polling instead of verifiable, observable data. Sorry, but facts don’t care about your feelings.
Another thing to note, we’re the military force for most, if not all, countries with MFA. Canada, Sweden, etc. It’s easy to pay for healthcare when a bigger, better country subsidizes your military spending for you.
Here’s an olive branch, I agree that the American health care system could be better. MFA would just go in the opposite direction of that, folks.
(1) comment
All the working middle class that DON'T have medical insurance what-so-ever might disagree.
The current "Covered California" is a total farce as well. It's basically a catastrophic coverage policy, not a wellness or preventive medical plan.
The poor get medical for free. Our veterans are also covered ( deservedly so ). The rich can afford medical care regardless of the "provider".
Welcome to "Merica" where pets get better medical care than the average working stiff.
