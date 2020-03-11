At the Speak up for the Arts event last week in Joshua Tree, the speaker made me aware of what an incredible goat rope AB5 is. This blunder, this attempt to fix something that isn’t broken, is projected to take away from the state of California budget seven billion dollars a year! That’s billion with a B! Who gets to make up for that? You and I, the taxpayers! It is just not right.
AB5 affects everyone, not just newspapers, truck drivers, Uber drivers or anyone who is an independent contractor. It affects us also; miss your Thursday Desert Trail? How about the Tahoe Jazz Festival? How about the little business that can’t make it anymore because it cost too much to do business?
AB5 has changed work habits, curtailed cultural and artistic events and put hard-working men and women out of work. The anti-business atmosphere in Sacramento has got to change, ladies and gentleman, friends and neighbors. It is not too late pick up a pen or pick up your phone. Write or call or email your assemblyman and our state senator and ask that AB5 be repealed.
