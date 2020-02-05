In Stalin’s Soviet Union, the government staged “show trials.” The accused was brought into a court where his guilt had already been determined.
Our U.S. Senate just completed its own version of a show trial, where Republicans decided in advance that Trump was innocent. Witnesses? Documents? Who needs ’em?
Putin should be proud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.