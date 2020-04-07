Over the weekend, my family’s Walmart pick-up order was canceled due to “operational issues.” We were told that our order couldn’t be filled because workers were calling in sick, afraid of coming into the store and getting the virus.
My husband asked if the workers had adequate personal protective equipment. The answer was no, but that Walmart would be sending some in the next couple of days. I’ll believe it when I see it!
We support and cherish the members of our community who work at Walmart. Their health and safety matters. Their lives and their families are more essential than what’s on the shelves. Yucca Valley Walmart workers deserve PPE, hazard pay, paid sick leave and a safe work environment.
