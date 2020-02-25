High Desert folks drive the same Highway 62 that I do. It’s crumbling before our eyes. High Desert folks pay the same outrageous gas taxes and car registration I do. Why? Assembly Bill 398 cap and trade bill raised gas taxes by up to 73 cents! That money has gone to Sacramento’s pet projects like the high speed rail boondoggle, not roads. Do you know how AB398 passed? One person: Chad Mayes. Sure, he voted against Gov. Brown’s original 12-cent gas tax, which his ads tout. Then in a move that astounded his Republican colleagues, he got seven other Republicans to join him and support Brown’s huge AB398 which raised fuel taxes way beyond the 12-cent tax he voted against!
He left the Republican Party for one reason: He had no more support in the GOP. He was censured by the GOP for his action. He now calls himself an “Independent Conservative.” He has massive ad buys in radio and our mailboxes are stuffed with ads posing him as a conservative. Those ads require huge money. And that money is not coming from conservatives.
Retired folks like me have the time to research what Mayes DOES, not what he says. And what he does is sell out to those who support higher gas and car taxes paid for by regular folks just trying to get by on our limited incomes. He has all that ad money because he pals with those special interests. Please look beyond the ad hype. Both San Bernardino and Riverside GOP endorse his March 3 election opponent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.