So, has anyone not seen Netflix’s “Tiger King”?! It’s depraved, salacious and scary, yet in the midst of the No. 19 crisis it is drawing record viewers! Unfortunately, for many viewers it is leaving a bad taste for wildlife rescue Organizations. It poses serious consequences for legitimate wildlife rescue facilities.
None of the crazed, bizarre characters appear to look any better at the end of the series than they did going into it.
However, as a wildlife conservationist I viewed it with more insight and anger.
... Many in the animal welfare community have been sounding the alarm about Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin for quite some time. Unfortunately, prior to “Tiger King,” no one was really listening.
Let’s set the record straight about legitimate wildlife rescue facilities and then, Baskin Big Cat Rescues and their hate speech, bullying and inherent hypocrisy.
There are more than 10,000 well run, licensed animal welfare facilities worldwide. Clearly, the characters in “Tiger King” do not define an entire community.
After watching it, viewers are left asking, “Who issues these permits!”
Permits are issued by state departments of fish & game, and the USDA, but neither issues alleged “sanctuary” permits. The proper permit for a rescue facility is a “shelter,” a permit which humanely restricts breeding and daily exhibiting of wild animals.
Exotic and Baskin and Big Cat Rescues all operate under the same commercial exhibiting zoo permits, not alleged “sanctuary” permits.
Accrediting organizations such as The Association Of Sanctuaries and others apparently refused to accredit such facilities as legitimate sanctuaries due to, among other things, their years of buying, breeding and selling big cats, and their inhumane exploited exhibition of big cats for money. TAOS and other accrediting organizations did not allow buying, breeding and selling of wild animals nor the daily exhibition of wild animals.
Most disturbing, while Baskin engages in hate speech and vicious bullying of other facilities, they appear to operate just as any other inhumane commercial backyard zoo; open to the public all day, every day, while also relentlessly supplying animals to the public for “special entertainment events,” which include but are not limited to weddings, birthday parties, corporate events, private parties, and the list appears limitless.
This is not conservation, this is about money, and is utterly abhorrent conduct by Baskin.
Such unconscionable conduct continually forces animals into a vicious cycle of abuse with inhumane exhibition exploitation for money.
...Unarguably, “Tiger King” has exposed a colossal failure of regulatory oversight. It has exposed a disturbing, dark world wherein obviously, anyone can keep wild animals locked away in cages for the rest of their lives while forcing them daily into inhumane exploited exhibition for money.
These extraordinary, endangered animals desperately need shelter classifications from the federal and state agencies which license wildlife rescue facilities, just as our Department of Fish and Wildlife has developed here in California.
Shelter permits should not permit breeding or daily exhibiting of wild animals, and should ensure that the facility is indeed, a legitimate rescue facility and not a zoo.
In a “puuurrrr fect” world, these extraordinary animals would be in the wild. Unfortunately, we do not live in a puuurrrr fect world.
Donate directly to legitimate wildlife rescue facilities! Legitimate wildlife rescue facilities are not open to the public daily but rather, the animals are retired and living their lives in safety, peace and tranquility.
God’s speed!
Editor’s note: This letter was edited to fit the 600-word limit.
The author of this article is clearly lacking simple knowledge that can be found in public record. Big cat rescue and Joe’s disgusting park are not the same and do not operate underneath the same licensing. The global Federation of animal sanctuaries is a highly respected accrediting body and requires that the sanctuaries do not bred, buy, sell, trade or touch any of the animal. This is the accreditation BCR has. GW Zoo rips cubs from their mothers to let greedy humans interact with it, kills animals when it gets too old, etc.
The author of this article is a disgrace to actual reporting and should do a little research before writing such a factually wrong, poorly written & biased article. Shame. Or perhaps do you just hate Carole who willingly calls attention to places & people or abuse animals and decide to lie to support your narrative?
Ah, I did a little search on the authors name. She owns wild animals and allows human interaction. I see now that yes, the author is absolutely biased and decided to lie because she’s part of the problem in the big cat industry. Go figure.
This “article” is rooted in falsehoods. The author has lied about the accreditation received by big cat rescue and is clearly putting forth a biased opinion as fact. This newspaper requires truthfulness in its comments section, it should be required of the authors as well. BCR is accreditted by the global federation of animals sanctuaries and does not buy, sell, bred, trade or touch any animal. GW zoo steals cubs from their mothers at too young of ages for humans greed and then kills them when they are too old and no longer profitable.
Doing research is a part of journalism. Research would prove that the majority of the “facts” in this article are based in a deficit of knowledge.
