The “Trump-haters” were out-in-force in the May 6 edition of this paper.
While I respect their right to express their opinions, I would like to take this opportunity to express my “thanks and appreciation” to those who took the time to “help their neighbors” during this crisis.
(1) comment
Hate is such a strong word.
I prefer " intensely dislike". I don't wish tRump ill. I just wish he would crawl back under his rock and quietly stay there so the country can move forward the best it can towards a brighter future.
There are plenty of us that help thy neighbor(s) in their time of need the best we can.
