Several months ago, my pharmacy changed my medication (Clopidogerel) to a similar generic. Unfortunately, I am violently allergic to the new generic and have come out in huge red rashes and black and blue nodules. It made me vomit and gag until I was forced to change medications.
Worse, it has blossomed into anorexia. I haven’t eaten in five days and have lost 40 pounds. If this keeps up, I should be dead by the end of the year.
I can’t find an attorney to take this case, and medical professionals don’t seem to be taking this seriously.
I need help and I need it fast.
