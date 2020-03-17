All this panic shopping has not only been expensive but foolish in my opinion. In trying to stock up and hoard, you have exposed yourselves more to the virus than you would have just doing your regular weekly shopping. Think about the crowd you put yourselves in rather than your usual shopping experience. If there was even one affected person in that crowd because you were many in one place, well? Fear and stress are known to lower immune levels. Now folks are buying guns and ammo to protect that very hoarding.
In the middle of all this there must be calm. The shelves will restock at some point. Meantime those who didn’t panic would like to just go on as normal as possible in this crisis.
I suggest everyone reach for as much normalcy as they can now. Be careful but not crazed and fearful.
Financially, I think most of us are going to take a hit before this is over. Just because some government guy said stock up on toilet paper and dry goods this insanity began. If we are headed for a total government shutdown, then maybe you hoarders were right but the toilet paper will still run out at some point. Water and a cloth works. Still plenty of fresh foods available for now.
Peaceful thoughts and best hopes for health to everyone. Stop the panic, it won’t help at all.
