The other day I was watching the news and heard the president say that he had an “appetite for gun control.” Then, he lost his appetite after an hour-long talk with the head of the NRA. Hmmm.
I think we all know that gun control will never be effective in our society and background checks haven’t kept anything in check. With way too many gun owners out there, it seems to me there is one variable left — control the bullets/ammunition! What if Congress drafted a resolution to put a freeze on the manufacture and sale of ammunition for one year? The continuing comment is “Guns don’t kill — people do.” Running out of ammunition might make you think twice before you decide to execute your right to bear arms.
Furthermore — make background checks mandatory and overseen by a committee of victims of gun violence (and families). And if you can’t pass a background check — you can’t buy ammunition. No cool-down period, no wait and see if you come to your senses … just no ammunition. Ever! You then become labeled as too dangerous (or just plain too stupid) to have them in your possession.
I realize this is a stretch of creating a change in such a big business, however, anything is possible and maybe, just maybe, such a delay can reverse the minds of the misguided and the ignorant. I myself have an appetite to live.
