I was looking forward to Thanksgiving Day with a friend who like myself, no longer cooks much.
I went to the kitchen to get a cup of coffee when I realized my built-in microwave oven had started running and I couldn’t get it to stop.
I pushed every button to stop it, but no luck.
I called a friend who was always able to help me, but this time she couldn’t. But she told me to try the fire department.
In no time at all, two handsome firemen were here and somehow stopped the microwave.
They were very understanding of me, as I was almost in tears. This was their Thanksgiving Day. Also, I didn’t know what to do for them.
I still don’t know how they stopped it and so far, it hasn’t done it again.
I sure will know who to call next time.
I want to thank them again and I hope I didn’t spoil their day.
Yucca Valley is fortunate to have such fine men.
Thank you.
