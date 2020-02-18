I wish to address my deep concerns about the treatment of Coach Stepp. I have known him personally for 5½ years. My daughter Chloe Davis has been running with him and now runs at Mt. Sac. Her success in high school and now in college is directly related to Coach Stepp’s training and coaching.
More importantly, his high standard of care and support for his students and their families along with the life skills he teaches remains with them, supporting them as lifelong tools.
A beloved, trusted, reliable and skilled coach is a community treasure that should be honored and lifted up. His record speaks for itself. The YVHS track and field alumni I know continue to live better lives due to his coaching and care. It is unbelievable that the district has chosen this position. It not only hurts our children past and present but deeply undermines their faith in what is right.
Our community and our school will suffer long-term affects of this injustice. The lack of respect afforded to Coach Stepp is appalling. Please change this decision. Coach Stepp deserves it, our children deserve this. Our school deserves this. Our community has been enriched in immeasurable ways by Coach Stepp’s presence here.
