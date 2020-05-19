Last week I submitted an editorial from the Irish Times that was a scathing article about Donald Trump and his corrupt takeover of the Republican party as well as the destruction of the executive branch of government. His total disregard for the rule of law and his roughshod foreign relations has caused the majority of the worlds countries to now feel pity for the United States rather than treating it as the once “world leader.” It was a long read and owned by the Irish Times. Understandably, the Hi Desert Star declined to print it. Stacy Moore suggested I submit my interpretation.
Let me say at the outset that I am an 82-year-old retired firefighter. I have always been of a liberal mindset and believed in the rule of law. No one has greater love of country and belief in the common good than I do.
Demographics confirm that I, and my age group, are older than 98 percent of you. We older folks have seen and experienced so much that is worthy of telling. It would appear that the younger set don’t care. Stay with me. I remember World War II, and how every man, woman and child participated in one way or the other. Men off to war, women to work in the defense plants, children tending victory gardens or saving aluminum gum wrappers for the war effort; living with curfews, rationing gasoline, sugar, nylons, etc. War got over. Dancing in the streets. Troops coming home. We were at PEACE! The economy expanded.
Then along came polio and restrictions such as quarantined schools and swimming pools closed. It was several years before a cure was found.
The Korean War came along, proving nothing except casualties. Eventually it evolved into conflict in Vietnam that also proved nothing except more casualties. No matter what, we as a unified country always recovered and maintained our reputation as a world leader.
Now I am not so sure, as it was certainly confirmed in the Irish report. Those of you who do not solely get their news from Fox News and/or Facebook, are already aware of how the rest of the world looks at the predicament we are in. All the superlatives, metaphors, outright lies and moral depravity of President Trump aside, he is obviously so inept that he should have been removed from office long ago. He has turned this pandemic into a political issue by not taking any action at the start and continues to lead by misleading those ignorant people who appear to be oblivious to his antics.
The Republican party and those who voted Trump into office are to blame. Wake up folks. Your country and your life depends on it. Thank you.
(4) comments
You "older " folks, as you stated ,didn't do much better than us according to the very negative yarn you just spun.
So whats your point
Don't vote for Trump again seems to be his point Josh.
Very good interpretation.
Sad to say that our allies in the world either pity our citizens or dislike our country now. China now thinks that we are an expendable trading partner now that their tentacles are reaching out in other parts of the world with the "Belt Road Initiative". Evidently isolation-ism will be the new narrative for the USA for good or ill.
Without learning from our past mistakes in history, we are doomed to repeat them.
PS: The spineless GOP allowed tRump far too much leash. When their political party goes extinct they'll only have their greedy morally bankrupt selves to blame.
