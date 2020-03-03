I am absolutely disgusted with the Morongo Unified School District in its decision to remove coach Jay Stepp from the head coaching decision with YVHS track and field.
I was born and raised in this community and I still reside and work in this community today. Both my sister and I attended K-12 in the Morongo Unified School District and I now have my kids going to the district schools as well. I ran for Coach Stepp all four years of my high school career in both cross country and track and field. I would not be where I am in life today without the lessons I gained from being on coach’s team. He taught me things like strength and resilience, how to set achievable goals and achieve them, patience and trust, and most of all how to be a part of a team or organization. It is these values that I now use in my career.
After high school I have returned on an annual basis to give as much help as I can at Coach Stepp’s local cross country and track meets, as I feel it is the least I can do to give back a little piece of what he gave to me.
To this day, I talk about the career I had in running with Coach Stepp to my family, friends and co workers. Coach Stepp made an impact on my life and the lives of my teammates that will never be forgotten.
Coach Stepp is a man who has overcome every hurdle in his life that has been put in front of him, from a high school accident that left him partially paralyzed to current day being strong every time he falls either during his seasons or in his personal life dealing with medical problems. He is one of the strongest human beings I know and to hear that his passion for coaching is being taken from him after 27 years of dedication to the district is absolutely maddening. I cannot believe this decision has been made based on a parent who was mad because her child/athlete was not given privilege over fellow athletes. The fact that the district chooses the side of one upset parent and a school administrator using his power and position to come at Coach Stepp is unacceptable.
I give a lot of time and effort to the district both at work and in my off time and I am disgusted that this how they treat a tenured employee. I am willing to remove my kids from this district and as many other students as I can convince parents to do the same. I will not have my kids attending a district that is too caught up in politics to take care of their employees.
I hope the district takes a step back from politics and really looks deep into the decision that has been made by the district to remove a valued and long-term coach from his position based on a disgruntled parent and an administrator who is an opportunist using his place of power to pick on the weak. I hope that this decision is overturned and this amazing coach be given his position back so he can continue to change lives and create great future adults for this community.
