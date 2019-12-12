On behalf of the city of Twentynine Palms Parks & Recreation Department thank you to everyone who participated in the 2019 Holiday Light Parade and Tree Lighting!
We were pleasantly surprised with 25 parade entries and very appreciative of the amazing amount of effort that went into each & every entry. All proceeds from the parade entries will benefit the Twentynine Palms Food Pantry.
We are so very grateful for the delicious refreshments provided by Soroptimist, Kiwanis and Rotary clubs of Twentynine Palms. Big shout-out to 1st Battalion, 7th Marines aboard the Twentynine Palms Marine base. We appreciate your selflessness and daily dedication to protect our country.
Many thanks to the Twentynine Palms High School Select Choir for the lovely holiday carols. Thank you, Santa for making time to visit our community!
To all spectators, thank you for your enthusiasm. We hope you enjoyed the holiday specs!
Twentynine Palms Public Works Department and Citizens on Patrol squad, you rock! Thank you for helping us tackle a year of arduous events while keeping everyone safe! Also, thank you to the parade line-up team: Adam Lunn, Irene Beard and Jayce Minatrea, your talent and time is much appreciated!
Again, a big thanks to everyone who participated, and stay tuned to see what we come up with for 2020!
