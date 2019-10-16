America has not been this divided since the Civil War because our country is under vicious assault by an alien ideology called communism. They have corrupted the institutions that made America great and have control over education, entertainment and the national mainstream media which is the propaganda arm of the Democrat party. Everything that comes from the MSM is a manufactured illusion designed to deceive. It’s sad to hear liberals parrot lies spewed by the mainstream media.
The communists have made their home in the Democratic Party and the environmental movement. Democrats argue that socialism isn’t communism despite following the teachings of Karl Marx, who invented it. It’s no longer the Democrat party of John F. Kennedy, but the party of Karl Marx. Socialism is the gateway to communism.
It’s disturbing that so many Americans fall prey to an ideology that wants to deprive them of freedom, destroy capitalism, reinvent our founding and rally behind nonsense like manmade global warming and gun control. Socialism has a special appeal to those who desire government to take care of their every need, think for them and punish those who have more than they do. Social justice means we will be sharing equally in scarcity and misery. Donald Trump is demonstrating that capitalism is far superior to socialism and is pushing back against the liberal agenda causing Democrats to go insane and foam at the mouth.
How many parents would sit down with their kids and tell them their world is going to end in 12 years and they will be dead? Yet, this is what children are taught in schools and universities. No wonder our young people are suicidal. Young people need to look forward to their future, their goals, their dreams and enjoy their youth, not told they are going to die in 12 years by hooplehead liberals and communists. The climate hoax is a sinister form of child abuse and supporters should be ashamed of themselves.
The global warming hoax is brilliant and you have to give the commies credit for coming up with such a masterful deception. It’s the perfect weapon to destroy capitalism and replace it with socialism. To save the planet we must ban fossil fuels that are the life blood of our capitalist economy. Why have so many bought into this nonsense? The climate hoax allows aimless people to add meaning to their otherwise meaningless lives by crusading to save the planet. Note: A consensus of scientists is not science.
After every shooting the Democrats blame law-abiding gun owners, the Second Amendment and the NRA. The Second Amendment isn’t about deer hunting. It’s about having weapons to defend our country, our community and our homes against tyranny and whatever threat comes our way. The best weapon is a semi-automatic center fire rifle with large capacity magazines. Socialism is a control system and not compatible with an armed citizenry. That’s the real reason they want your guns.
Walmart recently banned firearms in their stores, even those with carry permits. Way to go Wallyworld, you placed your customers at risk by providing a safe zone for nut jobs and terrorists.
Hypocrisy is a hallmark of the left. The strategy is to accuse your enemy of being what you are. The only crime Donald Trump committed was winning the election. Yet, the left spent two years demonizing Trump over the Russia hoax while Democrats actually did what they accuse Trump of doing.
“A lie told often enough becomes the truth.”
“The goal of socialism is communism.”
— Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov (AKA Lenin)
(5) comments
Our LTE writer here hasn't been keeping up. It's the RNC and the NRA that have been taking tens of millions of laundered Russian Oligarch monies. What corrupt remnants of the Soviet Union are the ones calling the shots to our 'dear President'. The latest example being our abandonment of the Kurds and US military bases at the Turkey/Syria border. Putin's loving it.
where are the black helicopters?
No David, Ron Brault got it right. “After every shooting the Democrats blame law-abiding gun owners, the Second Amendment and the NRA.” I guess statements such as “Everything that comes from the MSM is a manufactured illusion designed to deceive” just can not be argued. As Ron stated “Hypocrisy is a hallmark of the left” and the pullout of US troops in Syria should be celebrated by the liberal left. I am still waiting to hear about your manufactured illusion of the magical voting districts located in the village of Joshua Tree. Try arguing that the Democratic Party is not the party of “Socialism” or the “masters of deceit”.
Keep America Great! Free markets and capitalism are ending the fossil fuel era as we speak. For a plethora of reasons electric vehicles, of every sort, are vastly preferable to gas and diesel. Range and recharge times will soon become comparable, or better (performance already is). The wheels are in motion. The transition is picking up steam and cannot be stopped. Thanks to capitalism, the entire world is benefiting from technologies communism and socialism could never inspire.
Read it carefully.
“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
The second amendment does not give us the right to bear arms. The amendment assumes that has always been the case and always will be. Rather it prohibits any interference with that right by our government or anyone else. The amendment simply makes infringement of the right illegal and explains why that needs to be so.
Note; Infringe meaning - undermine, erode, diminish, weaken, impair, damage, compromise, limit, curb and so on…
