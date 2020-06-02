Don’t kill the goose that lays the golden eggs. The western Joshua tree deserves more protection.
It’s maybe understandable that a realty organization might oppose the listing (of western Joshua trees as protected under state law), but instead of saying they’re worried it would cut into their profits, they try to impart unfounded fear in the average citizen, saying they will be priced out of their own community by rich outsiders moving in.
What’s less understandable is how the board of the Hi-Desert Water District, a government agency, could oppose the listing based on a perceived impediment to housing development and the political motivation of those proposing the listing.
Shouldn’t the directors really only be looking at one thing: How does the listing affect its ability to supply water to the community? They actually should shout for the listing and anything else that can reduce the drought conditions Californians are facing due to the likely influence of climate change.
It seems like the main concern of those opposed to listing the Joshua tree is a fear of being unable to develop housing and businesses. If these people really want certainty, they should push the county to develop a much-needed Natural Communities Conservation Plan that would define where development can occur and where it can’t, and greatly reduce the cost for builders.
An NCCP would help the Joshua tree as well as the desert tortoise, which hasn’t been getting the protection it needs in spite of its listing as a threatened species.
What’s interesting is that on one hand we applaud the youth of our community who voice their appreciation of nature through their wonderful essays in the Hi-Desert Star, and yet on the other, hypocritically support nature’s destruction.
All land is held in trust and we are the trustees obligated to leave it healthy for the future.
